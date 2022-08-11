Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Capri Stock Up 3.0 %

CPRI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.