TELUS Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The firm has a market cap of C$40.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$27.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

