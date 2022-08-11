TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 0.9%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.15 and last traded at C$39.11. 85,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 148,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

