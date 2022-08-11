Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TNC traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 4,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

