TenUp Price Reaches $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $152,704.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00153300 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009378 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
