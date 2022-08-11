Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 178,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $205.36. 27,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

