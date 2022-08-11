Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 459 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.30. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,896. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

