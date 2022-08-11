Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 206,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.