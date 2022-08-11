Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

