Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.42. 25,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

