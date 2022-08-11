Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. 119,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

