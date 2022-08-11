Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,705,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.93. 42,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,280. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.