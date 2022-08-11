Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $411,329.29 and $24.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,202.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00595714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00257501 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016687 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

