Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Tesco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 144,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,186. Tesco has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

