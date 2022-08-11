Tether Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $66.78 billion and approximately $60.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,377 coins and its circulating supply is 66,757,962,688 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

