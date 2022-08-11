The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

The Arena Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AREN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The Arena Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

