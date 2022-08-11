The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
Shares of AREN stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The Arena Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
