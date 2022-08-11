The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,137. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

