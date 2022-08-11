The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 220.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Clorox by 3.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.