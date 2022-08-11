The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

KO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 145,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The company has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

