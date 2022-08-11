The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $299,283.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038136 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,384,891 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars.

