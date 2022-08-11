The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $76.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

