The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on November 30th

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust Stock Performance
LON DIVI opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.17) on Thursday. The Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 91.80 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.27. The company has a market capitalization of £345.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.67.
About The Diverse Income Trust
