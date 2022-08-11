The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $271.95. 18,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,952. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.62.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

