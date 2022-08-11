The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76). Approximately 210,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 195,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.75).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.43. The company has a market capitalization of £583.26 million and a PE ratio of 467.74.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.