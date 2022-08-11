The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76). Approximately 210,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 195,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.75).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.43. The company has a market capitalization of £583.26 million and a PE ratio of 467.74.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.