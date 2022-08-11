The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

