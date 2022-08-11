The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 1,121,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

