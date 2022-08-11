The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

HCKT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,504. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

