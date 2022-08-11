The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15,338.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

