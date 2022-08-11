The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

