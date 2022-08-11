The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 113,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $476.80 million, a P/E ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.