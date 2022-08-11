The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

