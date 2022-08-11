The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $4,257,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

SHW traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.28. 26,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

