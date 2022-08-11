The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

DIS stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.60. 1,660,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

