The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,042.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

