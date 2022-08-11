Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $598.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

