TheStreet Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to “B”

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.