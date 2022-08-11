Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:THO opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

