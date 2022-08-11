Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

NASDAQ THRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,568. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.67.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.