Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009479 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009908 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00229943 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

