thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,376. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

