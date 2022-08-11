TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 318 ($3.84).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £950.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9,100.00. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

About TI Fluid Systems

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.43%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

