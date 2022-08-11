Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$406.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

