Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Tiger Brands Stock Performance
TBLMY remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.77.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
