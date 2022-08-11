Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.80. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

