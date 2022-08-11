Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.80. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 129 shares traded.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiger Brands (TBLMY)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.