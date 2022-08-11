Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Meritage Homes comprises about 1.4% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.16. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

