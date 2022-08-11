Tokes Price Tops $0.0160 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

