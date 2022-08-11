TOKPIE Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $30,108.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

