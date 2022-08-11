TOKPIE Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $30,108.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.