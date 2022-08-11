TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.