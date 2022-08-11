Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $174.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,444 shares of company stock worth $89,467,235 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

